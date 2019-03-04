Careers in biotech are shaping up, says Sheffield lecturer

In India, it’s estimated that 840,000 people a year may be affected by this ‘silent epidemic’.

Last week, the British Council organised Biotechnology Mission, South India, whose objective was to develop partnerships in areas of biotechnology at South Indian higher education institutions. “Research in biotech as well as antimicrobial resistance is growing in both academia and pharma industry,” says Dr Lynda Partridge, senior lecturer, Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, University of Sheffield, UK, who was part of the mission. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, she adds that with increased investment, “there are many new career opportunities for graduates looking to implement change in this field around the globe.” Excerpts:University of Sheffield has launched the MSc Antimicrobial Resistance course. What is the need for this study area?

Antimicrobial resistance poses a serious threat to global public health. It occurs when the microbes that cause infection survive exposure to a medicine that would normally kill them. There may be 10 million deaths per year by 2050 due to antibiotic resistant microbes unless we steps. University of Sheffield has a strong history in this area; Sir Howard Florey carried out first clinical trials of penicillin in Sheffield, and warned of the possible dangers of antibiotic resistance in his Nobel Prize acceptance speech in 1945. We need a better understanding of the spread of resistance. That’s why experts at Sheffield’s Florey Institute developed this course.

Who is the programme aimed at?

It’s aimed at students with an interest in infectious diseases, antibiotics and their use in healthcare and infection control.

What are the career opportunities?

Graduates will be equipped with specialist knowledge and transferable skills needed to pursue careers as research scientists or consultants for biotechnology or pharmaceutical giants, policymakers for public health organisations or NGOs, or careers in academia in the areas of microbiology, immunology and beyond.

What are the alternatives to antibiotics?

If we can understand the way microbes infect and spread in our bodies, we can develop new therapies. Approaches we’re investigating include anti-adhesive therapy (to prevent microbes from ‘sticking’ to the cells in our bodies in the first place) and the development of new vaccines.

You’re developing a new eye infection treatment with LV Prasad Institute…

Eye infections can lead to loss of sight. In India, it’s estimated that 840,000 people a year may be affected by this ‘silent epidemic’. A team of scientists and clinicians from University of Sheffield and LV Prasad Institute are developing a treatment that doesn’t rely on conventional antibiotics. We’ve identified a way of preventing microbes from establishing an infection on the surface of the eye, which can be applied without the need for time-consuming diagnosis, even in rural areas.