Candidates sitting for Engineering Services, Geo Scientist Main exams can change their exam centres: UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission is a constitutional body which finds mention in the constitutional document of the country.

After requests from a large number of students to change their exam centres, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed candidates who have applied for Engineering Services and Geo Scientist Main exams to change their exam centres. The window for editing the exam centres will remain open from September 8 to September 13, during which all students must fill in their new examination centres, The Indian Express reported. Similar decisions have been taken by the various exam conducting bodies, as a large number of students shifted to their hometown as their coaching institutions got closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The UPSC in its fresh notification said students who are interested to avail the exam centre change option should log on to the official website of UPSC—psconline.nic.in. The notification also said that those candidates who want to continue with their previously chosen examination centre can continue and they don’t need to log in on the website to confirm the same. After repeated delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020 and the Geo Scientist Main exam are going to be conducted on October 17 and October 18. The UPSC also clarified that in addition to the change in exam centres, the candidates will not be allowed to make any additional changes in their application forms. The eligibility criteria for both the examinations will also remain unchanged, the UPSC notification read.

The Union Public Service Commission is a constitutional body which finds mention in the constitutional document of the country. Envisaged to complete the recruitment process of All India Services such as IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Services, the commission also conducts the recruitment process for different categories of government jobs, including defence services, paramilitary forces, among others.