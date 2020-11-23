Canara Bank Recruitment 2020: Bank to hire 220 Specialist Officers — check eligibility, other details

The details of the notification are available on the bank's official website – canarabank.com.

Canara Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment Notification 2020: Canara Bank has issued notification inviting applications for 220 Specialist Officer (SO) posts. As per the notification, the applicants will have to take an online exam, following which the successful candidates will have to appear for a Group Discussion (GD) and an Interview in the final round. The details of the notification are available on the bank’s official website – canarabank.com.

Some salient points of the Canara Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment Notification 2020:

1) Number of vacancies: 220.

2) Application opening date: November 25, 2020.

3) Application end date: December 25, 2020.

4) Mode of Selection: Online exam, followed by Group Discussion (GD) and Interview.

5) Date of Online Exam: Between January and February 2021 (as per The Indian Express)

6) Exam details: Full marks – 200; Number of questions – 150; Duration – 2hours.

7) Paper pattern:

a) Professional Knowledge in area of specialization – 50 questions – 100 marks.

b) Test of English – 50 questions – 50 marks.

c) Latest developments in Banking Industry – 50 questions – 50 marks.

8) Canara Bank SO recruitment notification 2020 Age Limit:

Lower limit – 20 years.

Upper limit – For JMGS-I level- 30 years; for MMGHS-II level- 22-35 years; for MMGS-III level- 25 to 38 years (as on October 1, 2020; relaxations as per government norms).

9) Canara Bank SO recruitment notification 2020 Education Requirement:

Applicants should hold at least a graduate-level degree and working knowledge of computer systems and Hindi language.