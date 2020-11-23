  • MORE MARKET STATS

Canara Bank Recruitment 2020: Bank to hire 220 Specialist Officers — check eligibility, other details

By: |
November 23, 2020 6:46 PM

Canara Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment Notification 2020: As per the notification, the applicants will have to take an online exam, following which the successful candidates will have to appear for a Group Discussion (GD) and an Interview in the final round.

The details of the notification are available on the bank's official website – canarabank.com.

Canara Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment Notification 2020: Canara Bank has issued notification inviting applications for 220 Specialist Officer (SO) posts. As per the notification, the applicants will have to take an online exam, following which the successful candidates will have to appear for a Group Discussion (GD) and an Interview in the final round. The details of the notification are available on the bank’s official website – canarabank.com.

Some salient points of the Canara Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment Notification 2020:

Related News

1) Number of vacancies: 220.

2) Application opening date: November 25, 2020.

3) Application end date: December 25, 2020.

4) Mode of Selection: Online exam, followed by Group Discussion (GD) and Interview.

5) Date of Online Exam: Between January and February 2021 (as per The Indian Express)

6) Exam details: Full marks – 200; Number of questions – 150; Duration – 2hours.

7) Paper pattern:
a) Professional Knowledge in area of specialization – 50 questions – 100 marks.

 b) Test of English – 50 questions – 50 marks.

 c) Latest developments in Banking Industry – 50 questions – 50 marks.

8) Canara Bank SO recruitment notification 2020 Age Limit:
Lower limit – 20 years.
Upper limit – For JMGS-I level- 30 years; for MMGHS-II level- 22-35 years; for MMGS-III level- 25 to 38 years (as on October 1, 2020; relaxations as per government norms).

9) Canara Bank SO recruitment notification 2020 Education Requirement:
Applicants should hold at least a graduate-level degree and working knowledge of computer systems and Hindi language.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Canara Bank Recruitment 2020 Bank to hire 220 Specialist Officers — check eligibility other details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1State Bank of India Recruitment 2020: SBI invites applications for 8,500 posts — check eligibility, salary details
2In 10 years, India moves up 8 spots in global employability ranking: Survey
3IGNOU recruitment 2020: University invites applications for 22 posts with salary upto Rs 1,77,500 — check eligibility