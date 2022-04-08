Canada has 874,700 unfilled positions as per Statistics Canada

What is Statistics Canada?

Statistics Canada is the country’s statistical agency. The agency makes sure that Canadians have access to critical information about the country’s economy, society, and environment in order to function effectively as citizens and decision-makers. Statistics Canada creates data that helps Canadians better understand their country, including its population, resources, economy, society, and culture. Statistics are the responsibility of the federal government in Canada. However, Statistics Canada, as Canada’s central statistical office, is mandated by law to serve this function for the entire country as well as each province and territory.

Recent Updates on Unfilled Job Positions

According to Statistics Canada, the number of job openings in Canada has increased by 72% since the same time last year. According to the most recent Statistics Canada data, the number of job openings in Canada remains high, with 874,700 positions remaining unfilled. According to November data, the number of job openings was 9.3 percent lower than in October but still significantly higher than before the pandemic. Despite a two-month drop from an all-time high in September, the number of open positions is still 72 percent higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019. According to Statistics Canada, the work opening rate, which estimates job opportunities as a percentage of all open and filled positions, was 5.1 percent in November, up 2.1 percentage points from before the pandemic.

Why the surge?

In November, there was a significant increase in work in the assistance sector, which included convenience and food administrations, policy administration, and proficient, logical, and specialized administrations. According to Statistics Canada, these increases in employment were caused by the facilitation of limit restrictions and separating necessities for some organizations during the last seven days of October and the beginning of November.

The development sector has also fared particularly well across Canada, with all development enterprises resuming or exceeding their pre-pandemic business levels. In November, an all-time high of 51,500 opportunities was recorded in the transportation and warehousing sector. The opportunity rate in this area was 6.2 percent in November, the highest recorded month-to-month rate since such data began being collected in October 2020.

Convenience and food administration, medical services, and development are other key financial areas impacted by high job opportunities. The number of opportunities in the convenience and food administrations sector fell by 11.7 percent to 130,100 in November. Despite this drop, the area posted a 9.9 percent opening rate in November, outperforming all other areas for the seventh month in a row. The number of opportunities in medical care remained at 119,600, with a 5.2 percent opening rate.

Conclusion

In November, Canada showed encouraging signs of economic and employment recovery. However, the effects of the new Omicron wave, which began in late November and appears to be dying down, are still unknown but could have an impact on Canada’s financial development in the early long periods of 2022.