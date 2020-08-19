National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test; Cabinet approves setting up NRA

The minister while announcing the key decisions taken by the cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the decision will help lakhs of job seeking youth in the country. (Credit:ANI)

Taking ahead the announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s budget, the Modi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of the National Recruitment Agency which would conduct common eligibility test.

The announcement was made by Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar after the conclusion of the cabinet meet today, ANI reported.

The National Recruitment Agency has been envisaged by the government to work as a single nodal agency for all government job recruitment at the central level. Presently there are many agencies involved in the recruitment for the government jobs ranging from the constitutional body Union Public Service Commission to Staff Selection Commission, among others.

C Chandramouli, Secretary to the Government of India who was also present in the press conference along with Javadekar said that presently there are more than 20 recruitment agencies in the central government. He also said that for present, the government is thinking of combining the eligibility tests conducted by three agencies only and all recruitment agencies and eligibility tests will be brought under the National Recruitment Agency in future.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Department and Personnel Training (DoPT) Jitendra Singh said that the decision was one of the landmark reforms which would make the process of recruitment, selection and job placement easy. Giving details about the contours of the agency’s functioning, Singh said that the merit list of the Common Entrance Test (CET) will remain valid for a period of three years during which the qualified candidates will be allowed to apply in different departments of the government according to their preferenes and aptitude