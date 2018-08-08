Busted! From salary to target, 5 biggest myths about government jobs in India – Will change the way you look at ‘sarkari naukri’

The demand for government jobs are increasing now-a-days.

In the present scenario, government jobs are like finding a needle in the haystack, the demand for government jobs has been increasing! Moreover; you have to prepare thoroughly to get a good Government job. There are several reasons behind the massive need along with the several myths attached! Are they all true? Here are the 5 Myths around government jobs decoded by Mr. Rajveer Meena, Co-founder & COO, Onlinetyari.com.

No target

No target for the government job holders for always is one of the biggest myths in the society around! There is the provision of targets in the Government jobs too! Target is to be met; especially for higher positions to move forward in their career. Some top cadre jobs in banks have individual targets on a regular basis. Similarly; Professors in the educational institution have to fulfill their yearly P.B.A.S. to move upon their careers.

Determined working hours

In general, public sector organizations work for a particular period for a maximum of 8 hours a day. Most of the employees leave the organizations after the working hours. It is a generalized myth that they don’t have to work excessively as compared to the private/ corporate sector where employees always work more than their allowed timing. Entirely wrong perception it is!

In Government jobs, high cadre employees, have to work for more time to finish their daily tasks. There were days when people used to work leniently in government offices but now the situation has changed drastically. Public-sector employees have to strain a bit to manage the work with some accountability and responsibility on a daily basis!

Huge paycheck and benefits

Government jobs are viewed as the stable one with much salary and perks. But believe; it is only ‘initial gain.’ But one has to accept the fact that most of the public-sector employees work a bit less than the ones working in private sectors of the same cadre. The salaries are attractive only during the start of their career. The steady path of career may create a ‘comfort zone’ in their mindset. This comfort zone abstains them from extra-ordinary achievement in their career. Another thing is that even they work extraordinarily; they will not be promoted or benefitted in the form of extra-pay checks as compared to non-worker. On the other hand; the sky is the limit for extraordinary talent in the private sector!

Once into it, there is no exit

One of the biggest myths that are in circulation as the public-sector employees also get fired when found guilty. Like private sector employees, the public- sector employees found to cheat the entity, they will be suspended for a particular period, or sometimes permanent suspension will be levied based on the fault. This situation can impact on their career in the unexpected and the wrong way.

Nothing serious

Whatever the job, there is a myth that government employees are not serious in their work and enjoy their working hours even during the meetings. The work or the meetings or time management or quick completion of the tasks, there is this myth that it does not happen on time in government sectors. When nothing is happening on time, then how is the nation moving forward? Majority of public-sector employees are work minded and time concerned. Even if some of them are not serious enough; the situation can be easily managed by applying ‘Carrot and Stick’ policy!

Conclusion

For the past many years there are several myths attached to the public-sector jobs. But it is proven with time that they are only myths, and they do have work pressures, and they will be on time, and of course, they can be fired too! So, do not bother about the myths that are being circulated and keep moving forward and stay happy. Whatever the sector, there are ups and downs everywhere.

(The author of this article is Mr Rajveer Meena, Co-founder & COO, Onlinetyari.com)