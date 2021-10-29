Building the right HR strategy for retaining top talent through strong employment branding

Developing effective employment branding is the most crucial part of your HR strategy.

By Yogita Tulsiani,

Employment brand image is a very important factor, the potential employees see it as the kind of environment that they will experience in the workplace. The unemployment rate is at its lowest, which has made it extremely difficult to find the best talent and retain it. Most often businesses take a strategic approach in the job market to find the best candidate. Having a good employment brand image helps you in the job market to find a perfect candidate for your business. If you have a good employment brand image then it will help you stand out from your competition, it will also attract more people towards your company. That’s why good employment branding should be in your HR strategy to get and retain top talent in your business.

What is an employment brand image?

An employment brand image or employment branding is the picture of your organization pursued in the job market by candidates in their minds. Employment branding portrays the culture, values, and mission of the organization. Thanks to employment branding the potential employees will get an idea about the work environment that they will get in your workplace. Employment branding also helps the potential employees to set priorities and apply only for jobs that suit them.

Employment branding makes It easy and efficient to hire the best talent

If you have received thousands of job applications for a particular position in your company then it will make your work extremely difficult to find the best talent out of them. But if you have included employment branding in your HR strategy then it will describe the employee value proposition. Along with the monetary benefits, the employment branding will also showcase the emotional and aspirational reasons to your potential employees to join your company. A good employment brand image will attract only those candidates who are genuinely interested to work in your company.

It is extremely important for you to convey your vision and mission as an organization in your employment brand image as clearly as possible via different ads and social media. Because it is impossible for you to convey every information via communication, that’s why you should have a framework for each and everything. You should also keep in mind that your employment brand image should not be different from your external brand image which is present in the world outside the job market.

How to develop employment branding for your business?

Developing effective employment branding is the most crucial part of your HR strategy. The person or the team who is developing your employment branding should have a complete understanding of your company’s vision and values. They should be well aware of what kind of talent will help the company achieve its goal. It is also important to have a clear view about how your organization is seen by your advertisers, and more importantly, you should have a clear idea about how your organization is seen by the targeted job-seeking candidates and what are their expectations from the organization.

You should clearly showcase what is special about your organization and why any candidate should consider working for your company. You should use some matrix too, so you can track and analyze your employment branding process.

If you’re planning to expand your company globally then you can take the help of global PEO services. Global PEO services will help you with your employment brand image to get and retain the best talents by securing the interest of employer and employee, and for that, all you have to do is to build a very strong employment brand image and represent it to the world in the best possible way. If you are taking the help of global PEO services then you just have to tell your requirements to them and everything else will be handled by them. They will find the best possible candidates for your company.

At the end of the day, the bottom line is a good and strong employment branding will help you get and retain the best candidate from the job market, and a good employment brand image will make your recruitment process much easier and efficient.

(The author is Co-founder, iXceed Solutions (Global Tech-Recruiter Provider). Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)