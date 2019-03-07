BTSC recruitment 2019: 3037 vacancies in Junior engineer posts in Bihar, registration starts soon

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released a notification for recruitment in the post of Junior Engineer. The recruitment notification has mentioned 3037 vacancies in the post of Junior Engineer in Civil, Electrical and electronics engineering.

The registration process for recruitment will begin from 11th March 2019 through the official website of BTSC – btsc.bih.nic.in and on pariksha.nic.in. The application process will continue till 15th April.

BTSC 2019 recruitment: Important Date:

Registration process begins – 11th March 2019
Registration process ends – 15th April 2019

BTSC 2019: Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have a Diploma in Civil, Electrical or Electronics engineering

BTSC recruitment: Age limit:

The applicants should be between the age limit of 18 to 37 years.

BTSC recruitment 2019: Selection Process:

The candidates will have to apply for a written test first. If selected in that they will have to appear for an interview.

BTSC JE Recruitment Notification 2019: How to apply

> Visit the official website pariksha.nic.in or

> Find the link to apply on the homepage

> Open the application form – and fill it with relevant details and click on ‘Submit’

> Take a printout of the form and keep it for future reference

Bihar Technical Service Commission conducts recruitment for Group B and C technical posts of Bihar Government.

 

