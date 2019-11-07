BSSC Recruitment 2019: Over 1500 vacancies declared | Check how to apply

Bihar BSSC declares 1505 vacancies!

Bihar BSSC Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released notification inviting applications for the recruitment of 1505 vacant posts. The vacancies are for the posts of Sahayak Urdu Anuvadak (assistant Urdu translator), Urdu Anuvadak (Urdu translator) and Rajbhasha Anudeshak (Hindi translator).

The interested candidates can check details of the advertisement on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission — bssc.bih.nic.in.

BSSC Recruitment 2019: Important date:

The application process began on November 1, 2019

The last date of registration is on November 30, 2019

The registered candidates can apply till December 4, 2019

Date of the examination has not been declared yet.

Bihar Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total number of vacancies: 1505

Number of vacancies in the post of Assistant Urdu translator: 1294 posts

Number of vacancies in the post of Urdu translator: 202 posts

Number of vacancies in the post of Rajbhasha Anudeshak: 9 posts

Bihar govt jobs: Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates applying for the post of Urdu translator should have a graduation degree in Urdu.

Those applying for vacancies in assistant Urdu translator post should have a class 12th pass certificate with Urdu as a subject.

The candidates who are interested in the post of Rajbhasha Anudeshak should have a Master’s degree in the Urdu language.

Bihar Recruitment 2019: How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC — bssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the notice board tab

Step 3: Click on the notification reading ‘Link for filling Application for Adv No.01/19,02/19,03/19(SAHAYAK URDU ANUWADAK, URDU ANUWADAK, Rajbhasha Sahayak(URDU)

Step 4: Register yourself through the Log In page

Step 5: Fill in with the relevant details and click on submit

Step 6: Take a print out for future reference

BSSC Recruitment 2019: Age limit:

The unreserved candidates applying for the post should be within 37 years of age, whereas women and OBC candidates can apply till the age of 40. Relaxation in age limit will be allowed for SC and ST candidates as per government norms.