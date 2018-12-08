BSSC inter-level exams begin; here are some suggestions

The exams are being conducted in two parts.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is conducting the inter-level examinations starting from Saturday. It will continue tomorrow and day after. The exams are being conducted in two parts. The first part will start from 9 am to 11:45 am and the second part from 2 pm to 4:15 pm.

Secretary of the selection board, Yogendra Ram has said that exams are being conducted in 571 centres. As many as 18,57,460 candidates are taking part in exams. Earlier there were rumours that these exams would be cancelled. However, the board in a statement had clarified that exams would be held as per schedule.

The board, while calling the report as “anti-social” had also said there was no plan to cancel the exam. Releasing two notices on its official website the board in the first one denied cancellation of exams and in the second one, they asked some candidates to report in different exam centres rather then what was given in their admit cards.

With the exam has already started here are some suggestions for candidates:

No late night studies: Candidates are suggested to sleep 6-7 hours before the exam to keep their minds fresh and relaxed. They should avoid starting a new topic.

Banned items: Candidates are advised not to carry items like watches, earrings, books, magazines, paper chits, electronic gadgets in the exam hall. If any banned item is found, candidates will not be allowed to sit in exams.

Admit card: Candidates must not forget to take admit cards. Don’t leave admit cards at home as without them candidates may not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

Reach the exam centre on time. Candidates must reach exam centres on time. It will be better if they reach 30-40 minutes earlier.

Stay positive: Candidates must stay positive before the exam as it is the key for any success in the exam. They must not worry and have faith in their exams.