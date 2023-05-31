BSSC CGL 3 Result 2023: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the BSSC CGL 3 2023 results on Wednesday. The candidates who have written examinations can check BSSC CGL 3 results on the official website: bssc.bihar.gov.in. According to a report, as many as 11,240 candidates out of around six lakh applicants, who appeared for the preliminary test, are qualified for writing the main exam.
The Commission has also released a cut off for different categories. The highest cut off for the unreserved category was 99.46, while lowest being reported at 47.97 for the candidates with disabilities.
BSSC CGL 3 Result 2023: Here are steps to check result:
Step 1: You have to visit official website: bssc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the homepage to find BSSC CGL 3 result
Step 3: You need to click on the link to access to result page
Step 4: Now you can open PDF of Bihar BSSC CGL 3 result
Step 5: You have to enter your credentials to find result
Step 6: You can download the merit list