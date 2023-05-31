scorecardresearch
BSSC CGL 3 Result 2023 OUT: 11,240 candidates qualify for next round, Check merit list and much more

The highest cut off for the unreserved category was 99.46, while lowest being reported at 47.97 for the candidates with disabilities.

Written by FE Online
As many as 11,240 candidates out of around six lakh applicants, who appeared for the preliminary test, are qualified for writing the main exam. (Representational image)

BSSC CGL 3 Result 2023: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the BSSC CGL 3 2023 results on Wednesday. The candidates who have written examinations can check BSSC CGL 3 results on the official website: bssc.bihar.gov.in. According to a report, as many as 11,240 candidates out of around six lakh applicants, who appeared for the preliminary test, are qualified for writing the main exam. 

The Commission has also released a cut off for different categories. The highest cut off for the unreserved category was 99.46, while lowest being reported at 47.97 for the candidates with disabilities. 

BSSC CGL 3 Result 2023: Here are steps to check result:

Step 1: You have to visit official website: bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the homepage to find BSSC CGL 3 result

Step 3: You need to click on the link to access to result page

Step 4: Now you can open PDF of Bihar BSSC CGL 3 result

Step 5: You have to enter your credentials to find result

Step 6: You can download the merit list

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 11:44 IST

Stock Market