BSPHCL Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for over 2,000 posts; apply now at bsphcl.bih.nic.in

BSPHCL Recruitment 2018: Candidates will be chosen on the basis of Computer-based Test.

The Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited (BSPHCL) has issued a notification for a number of jobs in its subsidiary firms that include the South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL), Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited (BSPTCL) and North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL). It has issued an advertisement for 2,050 posts of Switch Board Operator II, Assistant Operator, Technician Grade IV and Junior Line Man. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of Computer-based Test.

Dates to remember

Last date for online application: October 8

Last date for fee payment for application: October 8

Date for application modification: October 9 – October 10

Tentative date for exam: Last week of October

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are looking to apply must have a matriculation degree or its equivalent from any board recognised by the government.

Applicants must have an ITI Certificate in the field of Electrician Trade from any Institution which is recognised by National Council for Vocational Training, New Delhi (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).

How to apply

Those who wish to apply and fulfil the application requirements may apply online through official website: www.bsphcl.bih.nic.in. Candidates, after completion of the application process, must take a print out of their application form for future use. For any further information, candidates can apply at the website, the link of which is given above.