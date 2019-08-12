BSPCB Bihar Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for these posts – how to apply

BSPCB Bihar Recruitment 2019: Candidates may apply before the last date.

BSPCB Bihar Recruitment 2019: Those candidates who missed applying for posts of Multi Tasking Staff, Junior Lab Assistant, Field Attendant / Lab Attendant and DEO/Para Taxonomist posts, for which Bihar State Pollution Control Board had earlier issued a notification may not lose hope. With the last day for applying online is August 14, they still have time to apply before the scheduled date.

BSPCB Bihar Recruitment 2019: Dates to remember

Last date to apply online August 14

Vacancy details

total number of vacant positions: 28

Junior Lab Assistant position – 6. Selected candidates may get Rs. 25000/- approx

MTS position – 2. Those who are selected may get Rs. 25000/- approx

Field Attendant/Lab Attendant positions – 10. Candidates who are selected may get Rs. 21300/-

DEO/Para Taxonomist positions – 10. Selected candidates will get Rs. 11000/-

BSPCB Bihar Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Lab Assistant: Those candidates applying for these posts must have at least graduated in BSc

MTS: Candidates applying for these posts must have at least dine BSc from any institute/university recognised by the government

Field Attendant/Lab Attendant: Applicants must have passed class 12 in Science

DEO/Para Taxonomist: Those applying must at least be a graduate having knowledge of Computer

BSPCB Bihar Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates looking to apply may do so through BSPCB official website on or before August 14.

Meanwhile, Power conglomerate National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has issued notification for posts of engineers in Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation/Electronics/ disciplines at E2 grade for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Plant. The company has invited applications for 203 vacancies for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Plant.

Those who are interested may apply for the above post through official website at www.ntpccareers.net from August 6 to August 26.

While the starting date of online application submission is August 6, the last date to apply is August 26.

Those looking to apply must have earned their degree in Mechanical/electrical/electronics/Instrumentation discipline with at leat 60 per cent marks from university/institute recognised by the government. Please note that there a provision for relaxation in passing marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Also, at least 3 years post qualification experience is required in executive and/or supervisory cadre in the relevant area.