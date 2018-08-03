BSPC Recruitment 2018: New jobs announced for Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants; check how to apply at www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

he notification got released at Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) website

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released notification for the Preliminary exam of its 64th Combined Competitive Examination. The notification got released at Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission also stated that the final results of 56th and 59th Combined Competitive Examinations will be released in the second week of this month.

The notification also stated that the mains written results of 60th and 62nd Combined Competitive Examinations will be released on the first week of September, whereas the 63rd prelims exam results will be out by the second week of September.

BPSC Registration Date: The registration will begin from August 3, 2018 and will continue till August 20, 2018.

BPSC How to Apply: 1. Login to www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on “Online Registration” and then go to “Apply Online”

3. Then the applicant will have to put in his Mail ID, Name and Password to login and fill out the relevant details.

After the registration, the link to deposit the application fee will be activated at 11 am on the next The online application link will also be activated on the next day at 11 am after the fee payment.

BPSC 2018 Important Dates:

BPSC Registration begins: August 3, 2018

BPSC Registration ends: August 20, 2018

Online Payment should be done before: August 24, 2018

Last date for submission of online application: 31 August 2018