BSNL recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancies announced for engineers at bsnl.co.in; check salary, other details

BSNL recruitment 2019!

BSNL recruitment 2019: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) is all set to recruit ‘Graduate Engineers’ for the post of Junior Telecom Officers (Civil and Electrical) at bsnl.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of BSNL now to apply for the JTO posts on offer. It is to be noted that these posts are open only for SC, ST & OBC candidates under Special Recruitment Drive or SRD. A total of 198 posts are on offer for Graduate Engineers through this recruitment process. According to the notification, the JTO posts have been announced the above-mentioned candidates from open market/external candidates through GATE SCORE-2019. Check the below-mentioned details to know more.

BSNL recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Registration process starts- February 11, 2019

Registration process ends- March 12, 2019

BSNL recruitment 2019: Salary-

JTO(Civil) & JTO(Electrical) will be appointed in the IDA pay scale Executive[E-1A] of Rs.16,400/- – Rs.40,500/- as per 2nd PRC with annual increment @ 3% of basic pay plus IDA, HRA, Perks, Medical Benefits, etc. admissible as per BSNL Company rules, according to the official notification.

Also read| IIM Lucknow placements 2019: 100% in 3 days! Amazon, Flipkart among top recruiters

BSNL recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit- Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer should be at least 18 years of age and the same should not exceed 30 years.

– Aspirants should have completed their Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/ BTech or equivalent in Civil Engineering for JTO(Civil) & in Electrical Engineering for JTO(Electrical) from a recognized university.

– All aspirants should have a GATE Registration ID (13 digits) for applying for DR-JTO(Civil) & DRJTO(Electrical) online Registration.

BSNL recruitment 2019: Process of Selection-

1. Candidates should qualify all the criteria laid down by the organization for the posts on offer.

2. Candidates will have to register themselves with GATE Registration ID (13 digits) with GATE paper codes i.e. Electrical (EE) & Civil (CE) through www.bsnl.co.in.

3. Now, they will have to choose a particular circle, where he/she would serve in case of appointment at BSNL.

4. A circle wise merit list will be prepared based on the GATE Score-2019 and available vacancy of the circle.

BSNL recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Interested candidates need to fill the online registration form from February 11 at bsnl.co.in. They will have to pay the examination fees, which is Rs.1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) for OBC candidates, Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates.