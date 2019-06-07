BSF recruitment 2019: Earn salary up to Rs 81,000; apply now at bsf.nic.in for over 1000 vacancies

BSF recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) in a recent recruitment process has invited candidates to apply for a number of new vacancies for the post of Head Constable at bsf.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of BSF now to apply for the same and also to know more about the process. The application process for these posts on offer commenced on May 14, 2019. There are a total of 1072 vacant posts for which candidates can apply. The Head Constable posts is for Radio Operators and Radio Mechanics. Check out the details below to know more. BSF recruitment 2019: Important dates Application process ends - June 12, 2019 (11.59 PM) OMR Based Screening Test - July 28, 2019 PST, PET & Documentation - October 9, 2019 onwards Descriptive Written Test - November 24, 2019 Final Medical Examination - January 30, 2020 onwards Also read |\u00a0DRDO recruitment 2019: Fresh jobs with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits in offing | Check details at drdo.gov.in BSF recruitment 2019: Post details Head Constable (Radio Operator) - 300 posts Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) - 772 posts BSF recruitment 2019: Salary Head Constable (Radio Operator) - Level-4 in the Pay Matrix Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) - Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 (as per 7th CPC) BSF recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria - Candidates should have completed their class 12th from a recognized board along with a 2 year Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in the relevant subject. - Age limit: 18 to 25 years BSF recruitment 2019: How to apply Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can fill the online application form at bsf.nic.in upto June 12, 2019. They need to upload all the relevant documents as and when needed.