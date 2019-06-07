BSF recruitment 2019: Earn salary up to Rs 81,000; apply now at bsf.nic.in for over 1000 vacancies

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 6:15:03 PM

BSF recruitment 2019: Border Security Force has invited candidates for the post of Head Constable at bsf.nic.in. Check details and apply now.

bsf requirements 2019, bsf salary, bsf vacancy 2019, bsf.nic.in, bsf online, bsf requirements 2019 offline form, bsf requirements 2019 application form, bsf tradesman recruitment 2019, border security forces, bsf jobs, head constable jobs, bsf head constable jobs, bsf jobs, jobs newsBSF recruitment 2019!

BSF recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) in a recent recruitment process has invited candidates to apply for a number of new vacancies for the post of Head Constable at bsf.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of BSF now to apply for the same and also to know more about the process. The application process for these posts on offer commenced on May 14, 2019. There are a total of 1072 vacant posts for which candidates can apply. The Head Constable posts is for Radio Operators and Radio Mechanics. Check out the details below to know more.

BSF recruitment 2019: Important dates

Application process ends – June 12, 2019 (11.59 PM)
OMR Based Screening Test – July 28, 2019
PST, PET & Documentation – October 9, 2019 onwards
Descriptive Written Test – November 24, 2019
Final Medical Examination – January 30, 2020 onwards

Also read | DRDO recruitment 2019: Fresh jobs with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits in offing | Check details at drdo.gov.in

BSF recruitment 2019: Post details

Head Constable (Radio Operator) – 300 posts
Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) – 772 posts

BSF recruitment 2019: Salary

Head Constable (Radio Operator) – Level-4 in the Pay Matrix
Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) – Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 (as per 7th CPC)

BSF recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

– Candidates should have completed their class 12th from a recognized board along with a 2 year Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in the relevant subject.
– Age limit: 18 to 25 years

BSF recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can fill the online application form at bsf.nic.in upto June 12, 2019. They need to upload all the relevant documents as and when needed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. BSF recruitment 2019: Earn salary up to Rs 81,000; apply now at bsf.nic.in for over 1000 vacancies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition