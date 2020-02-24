BSF recruitment 2020: Notification issued for 317 posts; check details

The last date to submit the application form online is March 15, 2020.

The Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF), New Delhi has announced the recruitment to several posts of Group B and C. The interested candidates need to visit the official website at bsf.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form online is March 15, 2020.

Important dates for BSF Jobs 2020:

Vacancy details for BSF Recruitment 2020:-

A total of 317 vacant posts are there.

SI (Master)- 05 posts

SI (Engine Driver)- 09 posts

SI (Workshop)- 03 posts

HC (Master)- 56 posts

HC (Engine Driver)- 68 posts

Mechanic (Diesel/ Petrol Engine)- 07 posts

Electrician- 02 posts

AC Technician- 02 posts

Electronics- 01 posts

Machinist- 01 posts

Carpenter- 01 posts

Plumber- 02 posts

CT (Crew)- 160 posts

Age limit for BSF vacancy 2020:

The candidates applying for the posts of SI (Master) and SI (Engine Driver) should be between 22 to 28 years while the individuals applying for the post of SI (Workshop), HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), Mechanic (Diesel/ Petrol Engine), Electrician, AC Technician, Electronics, Machinist, Carpenter, Plumber, and CT (Crew) should be between the age of 20 to 26 years.

Examination fee:

An application fee of Rs 200 is required for candidates applying for the post of SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), and SI (Workshop). The application must be accompanied by a Demand Draft or Postal Order of Rs 200. Those who are applying for the posts of HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), Mechanic (Diesel/ Petrol Engine), Electrician, AC Technician, Electronics, Machinist, Carpenter, Plumber, and CT (Crew) need to pay Rs 100 as application fee.

Pay Matrix:-

For the post of SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), and SI (Workshop), the pay matrix will be between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the candidates selected for the post of HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), Mechanic (Diesel/ Petrol Engine), Electrician, AC Technician, Electronics, Machinist, Carpenter, and Plumber, the pay matrix will be between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100. For the post of CT (Crew), the pay matrix is Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.