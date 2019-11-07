BSF recruitment 2019: Notification issued for 1,356 constable posts – check details at bsf.nic.in

BSF recruitment 2019: The online application process began on Thursday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a notification for 1,356 constable posts. While the online application process began on Thursday, it will go on till November 14. Applicants may apply through the official website bsf.nic.in.

All applications have been invited for the newly carved union territory of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF will select candidates on the basis of written exam, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

BSF recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

The BSF is looking to fill up as many as 1,356 posts through this recruitment drive.

BSF recruitment 2019: Educational qualification

Those who are looking to apply must at least have a matriculation certificate or have passed class 10 from any board or university recognised by the government to apply for constable’s post.

BSF recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates looking to apply must not cross 23 years as on August 1, 2019.

BSF recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates may apply through the website- bsf.nic.in on or before November 14, 2019.

BSF recruitment 2019: Steps to apply online

1. Candidates may first visit the official website bsf.nic.in

2. They may now Click on the link ‘application process’

3. After this candidates may enter their names, educational qualifications, other details

4. They may now upload the relevant certificates

5. After completing the process, candidates may now click on the submit button.

6. Candidates may now download it, and then take a print out for future use.

Earlier this year, the BSF had invited applications for posts of head constable (radio operator) and head constable (radio mechanic). While the online application process began from May 14, it ended on June 12.

Interested candidates were asked to apply online at the above given official web link. The BSF was looking to fill up 1,072 vacancies.

Candidates who have cleared class 12 or equivalent with physics, chemistry, mathematics from regular mode and have at least 60 per cent marks or a two-year industrial training institute certificate (ITI) in radio and television or general electronics or related field, were eligible to apply .