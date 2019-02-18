BSF recruitment 2019: Job alert for class 10th pass outs! Check Pay Commission salary benefits, other details

By: | Published: February 18, 2019 7:36 PM

BSF recruitment 2019: Border Security Force has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for a number of Constable (Tradesman) posts at bsf.nic.in. Apply now.

BSF recruitment 2019: Are you a class 10th pass out and looking for a job in the Paramilitary forces of India? If yes, then here is your chance. The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited candidates to apply for over 1700 Constable (Tradesman) posts at bsf.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the same to apply for the posts on offer now. The poss on offer is for trades like- Cobbler, Tailor, Carpenter, Cook, Barber, Waiter and others.

A total of 1763 Constable (Tradesman) Posts are on offer for candidates who should have passed class 10th along with a 2 year relevant experience. Mentioned below are details that candidates can go through before applying.

BSF recruitment 2019: Post details-

For Male candidates

Constable (Tradesman)- Cobbler: 32 Posts
Constable (Tradesman)- Tailor: 36 Posts
Constable (Tradesman)- Carpenter: 13 Posts
Constable (Tradesman)- Cook: 561 Posts
Constable (Tradesman)- W/C: 330 Posts
Constable (Tradesman)- W/M: 253 Posts
Constable (Tradesman)- Barber: 146 Posts
Constable (Tradesman)- Sweeper: 389 Posts
Constable (Tradesman)- Waiter: 9 Posts
Constable (Tradesman)- Painter: 1 Posts
Constable (Tradesman)- Draughtsmen: 1 Post

For Female candidates

Constable (Tradesman)- Tailor: 2 Posts

BSF recruitment 2019: Salary-

Matrix Level-3, Pay Scale Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100

BSF recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit- 18 to 23 years

Candidates interested in the above mentioned posts should have completed their class 10th examinations from a recognised institution.

An experience of 2 years in the respective trade OR a 1-year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute of Vocational Institute with at least 1 year experience in the trade OR 2-year Diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade.

