BSF recruitment 2019: Over 1000 Head Constable posts on offer with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits | check bsf.nic.in

BSF recruitment 2019! (Photo: Reuters)

BSF recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for post of Head Constable at bsf.nic.in. Aspirants can visit the official website of BSF to apply online as soon as the online application starts. This recruitment process is open to both male and female candidates. With this recruitment process, BSF aims to fill the posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic). Candidates can find all the information, like- Salary, post details, eligibility criteria, selection procedure among other details below.

BSF recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application process starts: May 14, 2019; 00.01 AM

Online application process ends: June 12, 2019; 11:59 PM

BSF recruitment 2019: Post details-

Head Constable (Radio Operator): 300

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): 772

BSF recruitment 2019: Head Constable salary-

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Level – 4 in the Pay Matrix

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 (as per 7th CPC)

BSF recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

– Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board along with a 2-year Industrial Training Institute Certificate (IRI).

– Upper age limit: 25 for General category candidates, 28 for OBC category and 30 years for SC & ST category as on June 12, 2019

BSF recruitment 2019: Selection Process-

Candidates will have to appear 2 written examinations. Phase 1 is a Written Examination. After this shortlisted candidates will go on to phase 2 which will be a PST/PET and documentation phase. Candidates will in intimated about the same through SMS/e-mail. Once candidates clear phase 2, they will be called for Phase 3, which will be a Descriptive Test. The fourth and final phase will be a Medical Examination.

BSF recruitment 2019: Syllabus and exam details for Written examination (OMR based)-

Part I- Physics: 40 questions for 80 marks

Part II- Mathematics: 20 questions for 40 marks

Part III- Chemistry: 20 questions for 40 marks

Part IV- English & GK: 20 questions for 40 marks

Note: For every multiple-choice question, 2 marks will be awarded to the candidates, whereas 0.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.