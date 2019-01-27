BSF recruitment 2019: 10th pass candidates take note! Over 1750 Constable posts on offer at bsf.nic.in, check details

BSF recruitment 2019 for 10th pass candidates! (Photo: Reuters)

BSF recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited candidates to apply for over 1750 Constable (Tradesman) posts at bsf.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply for the posts on offer now. The application invite has been extended to both male and female candidates. It should be noted that the applications need to submit within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. This date is extended by 15 days (i.e a total of 45 days) for candidates in far away in places like- Ladakh Division of Jammu & Kashmir State, North Easter state, Sikkim, Lahaul & Spiti Districts and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamb District of Himachal Pradesh along with the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands or Lakshadweep. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

BSF recruitment 2019: Post details-

For Male candidates-

Constable Tradesman (Cobbler) – 32 Posts

Constable Tradesman (Tailor) – 36 Posts

Constable Tradesman (Carpenter) – 13 Posts

Constable Tradesman (Cook) – 561 Posts

Constable Tradesman (W/C) – 330 Posts

Constable Tradesman (W/M) – 253 Posts

Constable Tradesman (Barber) – 146 Posts

Constable Tradesman (Sweeper) – 389 Posts

Constable Tradesman (Waiter) – 9 Posts

Constable Tradesman (Painter) – 1 Posts

Constable Tradesman (Draughtsmen) – 1 Post

For Female candidates-

Constable Tradesman (Tailor) – 2 Posts

BSF recruitment 2019: Salary-

Rs. 21,700 to Rs 69,100

BSF recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age- 18-23 Years

Interested candidates should have cleared their class 10th examination from a recognised board in the country. They also need to have a 2-year experience in the respective trades.