BSF recruitment 2019: 10th pass candidates take note! Over 1750 Constable posts on offer at bsf.nic.in, check details

By: | Published: January 27, 2019 5:33 PM

BSF recruitment 2019: Over 1750 Constable (Tradesman) posts on offer by the Border Security Force at bsf.nic.in. Check details and apply now.

bsf, bsf.nic.in, BSF recruitment 2019, BSF recruitment 2019 10th pass, BSF constable posts, Border Security Force, bsf recruitment 2019 tradesman, bsf recruitment 2019 online apply date, bsf recruitment 2019 offline, jobs newsBSF recruitment 2019 for 10th pass candidates! (Photo: Reuters)

BSF recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited candidates to apply for over 1750 Constable (Tradesman) posts at bsf.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply for the posts on offer now. The application invite has been extended to both male and female candidates. It should be noted that the applications need to submit within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. This date is extended by 15 days (i.e a total of 45 days) for candidates in far away in places like- Ladakh Division of Jammu & Kashmir State, North Easter state, Sikkim, Lahaul & Spiti Districts and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamb District of Himachal Pradesh along with the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands or Lakshadweep. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

BSF recruitment 2019: Post details-

For Male candidates-

  • Constable Tradesman (Cobbler) – 32 Posts
  • Constable Tradesman (Tailor) – 36 Posts
  • Constable Tradesman (Carpenter) – 13 Posts
  • Constable Tradesman (Cook) – 561 Posts
  • Constable Tradesman (W/C) – 330 Posts
  • Constable Tradesman (W/M) – 253 Posts
  • Constable Tradesman (Barber) – 146 Posts
  • Constable Tradesman (Sweeper) – 389 Posts
  • Constable Tradesman (Waiter) – 9 Posts
  • Constable Tradesman (Painter) – 1 Posts
  • Constable Tradesman (Draughtsmen) – 1 Post

For Female candidates-

  • Constable Tradesman (Tailor) – 2 Posts

BSF recruitment 2019: Salary-

  • Rs. 21,700 to Rs 69,100

BSF recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age- 18-23 Years

Interested candidates should have cleared their class 10th examination from a recognised board in the country. They also need to have a 2-year experience in the respective trades.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. BSF recruitment 2019: 10th pass candidates take note! Over 1750 Constable posts on offer at bsf.nic.in, check details
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition