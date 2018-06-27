BSF Recruitment 2018: Application invited for a number of posts; check is how to apply

Candidates must at least be class 10th pass

The Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) has issued notifications for Technical (Group C) jobs. Those willing to apply can do so in prescribed format within 30 days of publication of the advertisement in the newspaper. (July 23) .Candidates may apply at bsf.nic.in for updates.

Number of vacancies

Total number of vacant post is 207

CT (Vehicle Mechanic) – 50 Posts

CT (Auto Electrician) – 17 Posts

CT (Welder) – 19 Posts

CT (Black Smith Or Tin Smith) – 15 Posts

CT (Upholster) – 22 Posts

CT (Turner) – 14 Posts

CT (Carpenter) – 20 Posts

CT (Store Keeper) – 14 Posts

CT ( Painter) – 18 Posts

CT (Vulcanize Or Operator Tyre Repair Plant) – 7 Posts

CT (Fitter) – 11 Posts

Educational Qualification

Candidates must at least be class 10th pass and also done a relevant course from ITI OR 3 years experience from a Recognized university OR 3 years of experience in the relevant trade.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years

How to Apply for BSF Jobs 2018

Candidates are advised to apply for the post in the prescribed format within 30 days (23 July ) from the date of publication of advertisement in the newspaper.

