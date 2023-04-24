BSF invites applications for over 247 posts – Check how to apply and other details at bsf.gov.in

Here’s some good news for all those looking to work in the Border Security Force (BSF). The BSF has invited applications for head constable (radio operator) and head constable (radio mechanic) posts. The jobs are on a temporary basis. Candidates looking to apply may do so at the official website bsf.gov.in.

As per the website, the application process will go on till May 12, 2023 (11:59 pm). It will conduct both OMR-based written tests for head constable radio operators and the exam for head constable radio mechanics on June 4, 2023. While the first exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, the second exam will be organized from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The BSF is looking to fill up a total of 217 posts for radio operators and 30 posts for radio mechanics. Of 217 for radio operators and 30 for radio mechanics posts, the BSF has reserved 54 seats and 8 seats for its own personnel respectively.

Know how candidates may apply for the above-said posts.

1) Candidates may first visit the official website bsf.gov.in

2) After reaching the home page, candidates may click on the links option.

3) Now, they may click on the recruitment button.

4) Candidates will then be redirected to the other website, which is rectt.bsf.gov.in

5) Once there, candidates may click on the application link.

6) Candidates will now be required to fill up their basic information as asked, which includes their name, and email id, among other details.

7) They may now fill in the forms.

8) Candidates will also be required to upload their necessary documents.

9) They may submit their exam fees.

10) Candidates may now download their examination form.

11) Keep it safe with them.

12) Use it whenever required.

According to the 7th Central Pay Commission, the pay scales of selected candidates will be between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,000. The BSF will conduct the exam in three phases. Phase 1 will be a written test based on OMR, phase 2 will include PST PET and documentation, dictation test, and paragraph reading, and phase 3 will include medical exams.