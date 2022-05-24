BSF invites applications for 90 posts – check salary and other important details

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications to fill up 90 posts including junior engineer, sub inspector and inspector. While the last date to apply is June 8, 2022, interested candidates may apply at the official website bsf.gov.in. The last date of fee payment is also June 8, 2022.

Of these 90 posts, the BSF is looking to fill up 57 posts of sub inspector (works), 32 posts of junior engineer /sub inspector (electrical) and 1 post of Inspector (Architect). While those selected for the post of junior engineer /sub inspector (electrical) will get a salary between Rs 35,400-1,12,400, according to the 7th CPC, those selected for sub inspector (works) will get a salary between Rs 35,400-1,12,400 between the 7th CPC. Similarly, candidates selected inspector (architect) will get salary betqween (Rs 44,900-1,42,400, again according to 7th CPC.

Check how candidates may apply

*Candidates may first visit the official website bsf.gov.in.

*They are now required to click on the related links for-said posts.

*Candidates are now required to register themselves and fill up application forms.

*They are now required to submit their documents.

*After this, candidates are required to pay their application fees.

*Candidates are now required to take out a print out for future use.

Here’s the selection process

*Candidates will first be required to clear the first two exams

*The second exam will comprise documentation, a physical standards test as well as the Physical Efficiency Test.

*After clearing both exams, candidates will have to clear medical tests.

Notably, the prescribed age limit for the above posts is 30 years of age. While candidates are required to pay Rs 200 exam fee, women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel, and Ex-Servicemen have been exempted from paying any fee.