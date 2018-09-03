BSF Constable recruitment 2018, apply for 65 posts, check all details

A total of 65 posts are on offer. (BSF website)

The Directorate General, Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of constables in Group-C posts. The official advertisement issued is for direct recruitment of Group-C posts (combataised) in BSF Engineering set up (Electrical). BSF comes under the domain of Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The last date to apply is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. However, for far-flung areas the limit is 45 days. The areas are specified in the detailed advertisement available on the official website of the BSF at www.bsf.nic.in.

A total of 65 posts are on offer. The posts are available under three different profiles, namely, constable (generator mechanic), constable (lineman), constable (general operator).

For Constable (generator mechanic), there are 30 vacancies. 16 are under the unreserved category, 8 for OBC, 4 for SC and 2 for ST.

For Constable (Lineman), there are 12 vacancies in total. 8 vacancies are under the unreserved category, 3 for OBC, 1 for SC and there is no vacancy under ST category.

For Constable (generator operator), there are 23 vacancies. 4 vacancies under the unreserved category, 11 for OBC, 5 for SC, 3 for ST.

10 percent vacancies are for Ex-servicemen in all the posts.

According to the official notification, pay matrix level-3 (Rs 21,700-69,100) will be entitled to the selected candidates.

Qualification:

Matriculation with ITI certificate in respective trade from a recognised institute and three years experience in the respective trade. The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 25. However, age relaxation has been provided to different reserved categories as per government rules.

Examination fee of Rs 100 will be charged. However, women, SC, ST, BSF employee, and ex-servicemen are exempted from fee payment.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed advertisement on the official website of the BSF. For detailed advertisement and application form including admit cards, log on to www.bsf.nic.in which will be available after publication of this advertisement in the Employment News, Rozgar Samachar. Any further information will be made on the BSF website only. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the BSF regularly.