BRO Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for these posts – check details

BRO Recruitment 2019: Candidates may apply on or before July 15.
BRO Recruitment 2019: The Border Road Organisation, which comes under the Ministry of Defence, has invited applications for several posts. The notification has been issued for 778 posts of the driver, multi-skilled worker, operator & Other. Candidates may apply on or before July 15. Those looking to apply may do so at bro.gov.in, before the last date.
Please note that candidates must have driving license, mechanic and auto electrician certificate as per the posts they are applying for. While the minimum age limit is 18, the maximum age limit is 27 years of age.
There are 388 positions for DVRMT (OG) and 101 posts for electrician out of a total of 778 vacancies. Those candidates having diploma and ITI background may apply for these posts. Those applying must ensure they fulfill all the criteria before applying.
Dates to remember
Last date to apply: July 15
Total number of posts: 778
DVRMT (OG)-388 positions
Electrician-101 positions
Vehicle Mechanic-92 positions
Multi Skilled Worker -197 positions
Educational Qualification:
Candidates may visit official website www.bro.gov.in to check details.
Meanwhile, the India Post has extended the last date to apply for for posts of 1,735 Gramin Dav Sevaks (GDS). Candidates may apply for said posts till July 12. They may apply online at www.appost.in/gdsonline
Those candidates who are looking to apply must at least have completed their matriculation (Class X). Candidates willing to apply must have English and Maths as their subjects in Class 10.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.