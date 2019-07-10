BRO Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for these posts – check details

BRO Recruitment 2019: Those applying must ensure they fulfill all the criteria before applying.

BRO Recruitment 2019: The Border Road Organisation, which comes under the Ministry of Defence, has invited applications for several posts. The notification has been issued for 778 posts of the driver, multi-skilled worker, operator & Other. Candidates may apply on or before July 15. Those looking to apply may do so at bro.gov.in, before the last date.

Please note that candidates must have driving license, mechanic and auto electrician certificate as per the posts they are applying for. While the minimum age limit is 18, the maximum age limit is 27 years of age.

There are 388 positions for DVRMT (OG) and 101 posts for electrician out of a total of 778 vacancies. Those candidates having diploma and ITI background may apply for these posts. Those applying must ensure they fulfill all the criteria before applying.

Dates to remember

Last date to apply: July 15

Total number of posts: 778

DVRMT (OG)-388 positions

Electrician-101 positions

Vehicle Mechanic-92 positions

Multi Skilled Worker -197 positions

Educational Qualification:

Candidates may visit official website www.bro.gov.in to check details.

Meanwhile, the India Post has extended the last date to apply for for posts of 1,735 Gramin Dav Sevaks (GDS). Candidates may apply for said posts till July 12. They may apply online at www.appost.in/gdsonline

Those candidates who are looking to apply must at least have completed their matriculation (Class X). Candidates willing to apply must have English and Maths as their subjects in Class 10.