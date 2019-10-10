BRO Recruitment 2019: Board Roads Organisation offers over 500 posts at bro.gov.in | Check details

BRO Recruitment 2019!

BRO Recruitment 2019: The Board Roads Organisation (BRO) has released a recruitment notification for the selection of Multi Skilled Worker (Divine Engine Static) at bro.gov.in. While RBO has only released a small notification, a detailed notification will soon be released on the official webiste after which aspirants can start applying. The recruitment notification has been released by RBO’s Board Roads Wings, Ministry of Defence and the posts are available in General Reserve Engineer Force. It is important to note that the posts on offer is only for Male candidates. As per the notification, there are a total of 540 Multi Skilled Worker on offer by BRO. Check the details below to know more.

BRO Recruitment 2019: Post details

Total posts – 540

UR: 221 posts

SC: 81 posts

ST: 40 posts

OBC: 145

EWSs: 53 posts

BRO Recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will receive DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances are payable as per Government of India rules in force.

BRO Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualifications, age limit required for the posts on offer will be notified by the Border Roads Organization soon.

BRO Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates who wish to take part in the recruitment process can visit the official website of BRO on or before the last date to fill the application form. The last date of application will be notified by the organisation soon on the official website at bro.gov.in.