Bringing a broad spectrum to diversity, equity and inclusion

By Pallavi Jha

In today’s world, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are not just buzzwords, but essential components of a successful organization. A diverse workforce fosters innovation, collaboration, and productivity, which is necessary for an organization’s growth and success. However, the implementation of DEI is still a work in progress for many organizations, and there are several challenges that need to be addressed to make it a reality.

According to a Walchand Plus study, many organisations still struggle to fully embrace DEI. For instance, 50% of organisations defer their plans when it comes to hiring candidates with physical disabilities or different sexual orientations. This reluctance may be due to a lack of understanding or fear of the unknown, but it can also be a missed opportunity to tap into a diverse pool of talent and ideas.

Diversity and decision making

However, it’s not all bad news. The same study found that 95% of organisations agree that diversity creates a favourable environment for decision-making on common issues without any conflicts or lobbying activities. This highlights the fact that diversity brings different perspectives and experiences to the table, which can lead to better outcomes for everyone. One of the biggest challenges in promoting DEI is the lack of conviction on the belief that “diversity ensures inclusiveness.”

While many organisations recognize the importance of diversity, they may not fully understand how to create an inclusive culture. This is where diversity training for employees and top management can play a vital role. By raising awareness and understanding of the long-term benefits of diversity, organizations can create a more welcoming environment for everyone.

Impact of the pandemic on DEI

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on DEI in the workplace. While DEI has always been important, the pandemic highlighted the need for empathy, appreciation, listening, and support. Many employees working from home and interacting online saw differences in lingering issues on employee participation in recorded calls, and biases in feedback performances or evaluations as compared to those done offline. This led to an increased need for organizations to address the needs of employees, customers, communities, and stakeholders.

The pandemic has opened up more opportunities for women to participate and return from breaks, as well as opening up new roles like security, bus drivers, etc., in contrast to always being considered for caregivers, nurses, waitresses, and hospitality clerks. This demonstrates the importance of creating an inclusive culture that allows everyone to contribute to their full potential. In order to foster cultures that are diverse, equitable, and inclusive, organizations must take a strategic and systematic approach. This involves increasing awareness of the business, economic, and social advantages of DEI.

Organisations should also concentrate on establishing an inclusive culture as DEI is not just limited to just hiring individuals from diverse backgrounds, it’s an ongoing process that aids in harnessing the benefits of diversity to promote psychological safety.

It is important to identify role models and influencers to support the change, develop and enhance the scope of practices, and enable and leverage success at an institutional level. By taking a strategic and systematic approach, organizations can create an environment that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion and allows everyone to contribute to their full potential.

DEI is crucial for creating a positive and productive workplace culture. While many organizations recognize the importance of diversity, there are still many challenges in creating an inclusive environment that allows everyone to contribute to their full potential.

(The author is managing director, Walchand Plus. Views expressed are personal and not necessarily that of FinancialExpress.com)