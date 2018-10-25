BRDS Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 278 posts; check details here

Here is good news for candidates looking to apply in Bihar Rural Development Society.
Here is good news for candidates looking to apply in Bihar Rural Development Society (BRDS). The society has revised the last date for submission of online application for 278 Assistant, Accountant and Other positions. While the last date to apply was October 22 earlier, now it has been changed to October 29.
Apart from this, the maximum/upper age limit has also been changed. While it was 50 and 40 years earlier, now it has been changed to 55.
Important Date
Last Date to apply: October 29
Vacancy Details
Total number of posts–278 positions
Assistants (L7) – 16 positions
Head of Capacity Building, HR & Facility Management – 01 positions
State Program Officer — MGNREGA – 03 positions
Audit Assistant – 18 positions
Accounts Assistant – 23 positions
Accountants (L6) – 03 positions
Senior Audit and Accounts Officer – 01 position
Team Member Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning – 03 positions
State Program Officer-PMAY – 01 positions
Finance Manager – 03 positions
HR Cum Facility Manager – 01 positions
Procurement Manager – 01 positions
IEC Manager – 01 positions
Independent Evaluation, Learning & Research Manager – 01 positions
Ombudsmen Coordinator – 01 positions
Grievance Redressal Coordinator – 01 positions
State MIS Team Member – 15 positions
Accounts Officer – 05 positions
Audit Officer – 04 positions
Programme Executive – 09 positions
IT Manager – 01 positions
MIS Expert – 01 positions
District Programme Officer – 38 positions
District MIS Team Member (P MAY) – 38 positions
District MIS Team Member (MG-NREGA) – 38 positions
District Finance Manager – 28 positions
District Audit Manager – 18 positions
District Assistant Audit Manager – 03 positions
District Assistant Finance Manager – 03 positions
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant, Accountant and Other Posts
Assistant/ Accounts Assistant/ Accountants/ Audit Assistant/ Accounts Assistant: Candidates applying for these posts must be possess graduation degrees with at least 2 years of relevant work experience
Other Posts: Candidates must have Postgraduate/B.Tech/PG Diploma/ CA with relevant experience.
How to Apply
Those looking to apply may do so through www.sids.co.in/brds02/notice.php on or before October 29.
