BRDS Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 278 posts; check details here

The last date to apply has been changed.

Here is good news for candidates looking to apply in Bihar Rural Development Society (BRDS). The society has revised the last date for submission of online application for 278 Assistant, Accountant and Other positions. While the last date to apply was October 22 earlier, now it has been changed to October 29.

Apart from this, the maximum/upper age limit has also been changed. While it was 50 and 40 years earlier, now it has been changed to 55.

Important Date

Last Date to apply: October 29

Vacancy Details

Total number of posts–278 positions

Assistants (L7) – 16 positions

Head of Capacity Building, HR & Facility Management – 01 positions

State Program Officer — MGNREGA – 03 positions

Audit Assistant – 18 positions

Accounts Assistant – 23 positions

Accountants (L6) – 03 positions

Senior Audit and Accounts Officer – 01 position

Team Member Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning – 03 positions

State Program Officer-PMAY – 01 positions

Finance Manager – 03 positions

HR Cum Facility Manager – 01 positions

Procurement Manager – 01 positions

IEC Manager – 01 positions

Independent Evaluation, Learning & Research Manager – 01 positions

Ombudsmen Coordinator – 01 positions

Grievance Redressal Coordinator – 01 positions

State MIS Team Member – 15 positions

Accounts Officer – 05 positions

Audit Officer – 04 positions

Programme Executive – 09 positions

IT Manager – 01 positions

MIS Expert – 01 positions

District Programme Officer – 38 positions

District MIS Team Member (P MAY) – 38 positions

District MIS Team Member (MG-NREGA) – 38 positions

District Finance Manager – 28 positions

District Audit Manager – 18 positions

District Assistant Audit Manager – 03 positions

District Assistant Finance Manager – 03 positions

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant, Accountant and Other Posts

Assistant/ Accounts Assistant/ Accountants/ Audit Assistant/ Accounts Assistant: Candidates applying for these posts must be possess graduation degrees with at least 2 years of relevant work experience

Other Posts: Candidates must have Postgraduate/B.Tech/PG Diploma/ CA with relevant experience.

How to Apply

Those looking to apply may do so through www.sids.co.in/brds02/notice.php on or before October 29.