BPSSC SI result 2018 declared at bpsc.nic.in, csbc.bih.nic.in, bpssc.bih.nic.in; here is how to check

BPSSC SI result 2018: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the results for Bihar Daroga or Bihar sub-inspector on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. The exam was conducted to fill 1717 vacancies. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check the result by visiting the official website. The result can also be found at bpssc.bih.nic.in. The candidates, who will clear the Bihar Daroga exams 2018, will now be eligible to appear in the mains exams which will be organised by BPSSC. However, there was 20 times number of candidates who are shortlisted for the main examination than the number of vacancies. Advertisement for the 1717 posts of Sub-Inspector/Daroga in Bihar Police was published in October last year. Mentioned-below is more information:

Name of the post: Bihar Daroga or Bihar sub-inspector

Name of the organiser: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)

Number of posts: 1717 vacancies

Official website: csbc.bih.nic.in, bpssc.bih.nic.in

BPSSC SI result 2018: How to check

Candidates who had appeared for the exam and are now eagerly waiting for the result can now follow the steps mentioned below to check result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in, bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter the required details in the given field

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Check and download

All the best!