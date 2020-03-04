BPSSC Recruitment 2020: Good news for 12th pass aspirants! Over 100 vacancies announced; Check details

The last date to submit online application is March 30, 2020.

BPSSC Recruitment 2020: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector. The mode of application is online. The interested applicants are required to apply by visiting the official website of the BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in. The process of application will begin from March 04, 2020. The last date to submit online application is March 30, 2020.

Important dates:-

The application process to begin- March 04, 2020

The application process to conclude- March 30, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 133 posts will be filled through this recruitment exercise.

Educational qualification:-

The interested applicants must have a certificate of senior secondary examination or Class 12 with a Diploma in Computer from any government approved institute.

Age limit:-

The minimum age of the applicants must be 18 years. However, the upper age limit for the interested applicants has been capped at 25 years. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and other reserved categories, the maximum age limit has been capped at 30 years.

Application fee:-

The interested applicants need to submit an application fee of Rs 700. However, the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and other reserved categories, need to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

Exam pattern:-

The interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for the written test. The written test will consist of two question papers- Hindi and General Science. A total of 100 marks will be there in Hindi question paper. In paper 1, the candidates are required to score 30 out of 100. However, in paper 2, a total of 200 marks will be there for 100 questions. In section 2, there will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

Know how to apply:-

(1) The interested candidates are required to visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

(2) After visiting the home page, the candidates are required to click on the application link.

(3) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) On the new page, the candidates are needed to register themselves using the relevant details.

(5) After the registration processes get completed, the individuals are required to fill the application form with relevant details and upload image according to size.

(6) After the filling up of the application form, one needs to submit application fee.