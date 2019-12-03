BPSSC recruitment 2019: Apply now for Bihar police vacancy, 212 posts listed

About 212 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued an official notification inviting applications for the recruitment on several posts of Sub-Inspector (Enforcement) in the Transport Department. The mode of application is online. The process to fill the application form is December 8, 2019, and the last date to submit the application form online is January 6, 2020.

Important dates-

Process of online application to begin- December 8, 2019

Process of online application to close- January 6, 2020

Vacancies-

About 212 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Age limit-

The minimum age limit of the applicant is 21 years while the maximum age limit has been capped at 42 years. However, there is a relaxation of age for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Educational qualification-

The interested applicants need to have pass graduation in any stream.

Exam pattern-

The interested applicants will have to go through a series of examinations such as- Preliminary, Mains, Physical Eligibility test and verification of documents. The candidate should keep in mind that there will be a negative marking of 0.2 marks for every wrong answer in both the Preliminary and Mains exams.

Preliminary exam- A total of two hours will be allowed to solve 100 questions. Total marks is 200.

Mains exam- After qualifying the Mains examination, the applicants will be allowed to solve two papers. Each paper will be of two hours duration.

Application fee-

The interested applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 700. While, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories, the application fee is Rs 400.

Salary-

The candidate once selected for the said job will receive a salary in the range between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

About BPSSC-

The BPSSC’s aim is to select candidates for Group C jobs across various departments in Bihar.