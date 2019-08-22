BPSSC Recruitment 2019: 2446 posts vacancies with salary upto Rs 1.12 lakh up for grabs | Check details

BPSSC Recruitment: The interested applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 700 for the General category.

BPSSC Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to several posts comprising sub-inspector (SI), sergeant, and assistant superintendent. The interested applicants can apply for the said vacancy by visiting the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in. The process of application will commence from August 22, 2019. The last date for the application is September 25, 2019.

BPSSC Recruitment: Vacancy Details

A total of 2,446 vacancies are there.

Sub Inspector- 2064

Sergeant- 215

Assistant Superintendent (Jail)- 125

Assistant Superintendent (Jail- ex-servicemen)- 42

BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

Those candidates who are interested to apply must have a graduation degree.

BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Age limit

The minimum age qualification of the candidates must be 20 years. The upper age limit for the candidates belonging to General category is 37 years. However, the candidates belonging to reserved category will get relaxation as per rules and regulations.

BPSSC Recruitment: Exam pattern

The candidates will have to go through written exams- Prelims and Mains followed by Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment: Application fee

The interested applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 700 for the General category. However, for the reserved category, the application fee is Rs 400.

Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2019: Salary

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. However, the applicants selected for the post of Assistant Superintendent (Jail-ex-serviceman) will get a monthly salary range of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

BPSSC Jobs: Know how to apply

Here are the steps to apply for the above-mentioned jobs:

(1) The willing candidates have to visit the official webpage of BPSSC at bpssc.nih.nic.in.

(2) After visiting the website, the candidates need to register themselves using the basic details in the respective column.

(3) After the completion of the registration, the candidates have to log-in using their respective registration id.

(4) A new page will be displayed on the screen where the applicants need to fill the application form and upload documents.

(5) At the final stage, the applicants need to submit their application fee.