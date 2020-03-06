BPSC to declare PT 2019 exam results today; check where to find out if your preparation were good enough

There were as many as nearly 4 lakh applications registered for the BPSC preliminary test.

There is relief in store for the job seekers in Bihar as the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to declare its 65th preliminary test result today. The commission had called a meeting and the result is likely to be followed after the meeting. The result was scheduled to be declared on March 5 evening but it was delayed due to some undisclosed issue at the commission.

The BPSC had held its 65th combined competitive exam (PT) on October 15, 2019, for the total vacancies of 421 posts. According to various news reports, there were as many as nearly 4 lakh applications registered for the BPSC preliminary test. Earlier, BPSC had published the preliminary answer key for the BPSC 65th PT test.

There will be another set of exams by the BPSC and the candidates who will pass through the BPSC PT exam will have to appear for the main exam. The commission is likely to shortlist around 42,100 candidates for the BPSC Main exam.

Here’s how to check BPSC 65th PT Result 2020:

The candidates who have appeared for the BPSC PT exam will have to visit bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Now, they will see a result link flashing on the homepage of the BPSC official website.

The candidates need to click on that result link on the homepage.

The click will download a PDF file that will have the list of shortlisted candidates for the Main exam.

The Bihar Public Service Commission was established on April 1, 1949. BPSC is governed under the provisions of Article 315 of the Indian constitution. The first headquarter of BPSC was situated in Ranchi where it started functioning but later on, was shifted to Patna where it is still operational.