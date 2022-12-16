BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process restarts for Assistant posts – Here’s how to apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has restarted accepting applications for Assistant posts. The candidates who are looking forward to applying for these posts may do so at the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Issuing an advertisement recently, the Commission said it was looking to fill up 44 of such posts. For candidates, the last date to apply for the said posts is December 21, 2022. However, for unreserved categories, the upper age limit is 37 years and for women, the upper age limit is 40 years. Similarly, for candidates belonging to SC and ST candidates, the limit for upper age is 42.

Also read: OSSC WEO admit card 2022 out at ossc.gov.in, exam from 17 December, check direct link here

Here’s how you can apply:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) After clicking on the homepage, candidates may click on the advertisement link.

3) Now, they will be required to click on the registration tab.

4) Candidates will now have to fill up their details which include name, qualifications, parents’ names, among others

5) Once this is done, candidates will be required to fill application forms

6) Next, they will be required to click on the submit button.

7) They will now be required to submit their application fees.

8) Candidates may now download their admit card.

9) Keep it safely with themselves for future use.

Also read: Plethora of posts vacant in central government agencies – Details inside

The advertisement for the above said posts were published originally on September 6, 2022. The commission will conduct exams in two stages, which are preliminary and main. Those candidates who are shortlisted after prelim exams will be shortlisted for the main exams.

While the duration of the exam will be 2 hours 15 minutes, it will be conducted in three parts, which are general studies, general science and mathematics and a mental ability test. Each of these parts will have 50 questions each. The main exam will have two parts, which are general knowledge and general Hindi.

Last month, the commission released notification for the 68th combined competitive exam (CCE) on its official website.