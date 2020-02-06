BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification issued for 553 posts – apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: The last date to file the application is March 6.

BPSC Recruitment 2020:The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has come out with a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts. The commission is looking to fill up as many as 553 posts. Those looking to apply may do so at the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

While the online registration procedure begins tomorrow (Friday), the last date for the same is February 21. The candidates may also submit their application fee by February 26. The last date to file the application is March 6. Those looking to apply for this post must at least have a law degree from any university/institute recognised by the government.

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and the Interview.

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification

Applicants must at least be a law graduate from any institute/university recognised by the government

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

While the minimum age of candidates must be 18, the maximum age limit is 37. For candidates in General Female/OBC (Male/Female)/BC, the minimum required age is 18 and the maximum age limit is 42 years. The minimum age of SC/ST candidates is 18, while the maximum age should not be more than 42 years.

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Application Fees

Those belonging to ST of Bihar /SC of Bihar /Permanent residents of Bihar/Handicapped/Woman of Bihar will have to pay Rs 150, while other candidates will have to pay Rs 600.