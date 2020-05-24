BPSC Recruitment 2020: Important update for state judicial services exam

This is for the second time that the application deadline has been extended.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification extending the last date to submit the application for the state judicial services exam. After revision, the application submission deadline is July 15, 2020. The interested candidates are hereby advised to visit the official website of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. This is for the second time that the application deadline has been extended.

Important dates:-

Registration process- July 03, 2020

Payment of examination fee- July 08, 2020

Last date to submit application form- July 15, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 221 posts are there.

Age limit:-

The minimum age of the applicants must be 22 years while the maximum age limit has been capped at 35 years.

Application fee:-

The candidates belonging to General and OBC category are required to submit an application fee of Rs 600 while the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex- Serviceman or Disabled category are required to make payment of Rs 150.

Selection process:-

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance and merit in the BPSC Judicial Service Preliminary exam, BPSC Judicial Service Mains exam and Personal Interview.

Know how to apply:-

(1) The interested applicants are advised to visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

(2) After visiting the web page, an individual need to click on the link.

(3) On clicking the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) The candidates need to complete the registration process to register themselves.

(5) Once the registration gets complete, the candidates are required to fill the application form.

(6) After filling up the application form, the candidates need to check the details entered in the form. If all correct, then proceed to next step.

(7) One needs to now submit the application fee and submit the form.