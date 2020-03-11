BPSC Recruitment 2020: Important update for Bihar Civil Services jobs aspirants

The last date to complete the registration process for the same is March 28, 2020.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification inviting applicants for recruitment to several posts in the judicial services. The mode of application is online. The willing applicants need to visit the official website of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to complete the registration process for the same is March 28, 2020.

Important dates:-

Beginning of the registration process- March 12, 2020

Conclusion of the registration process- March 28, 2020

Last date to pay application fee- April 03, 2020

Last date to submit online application form- April 13, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 221 posts are there to be filled through this recruitment exercise.

Application fee:-

The interested applicants need to submit the application fee of Rs 600. However, for candidates belonging to reserved category, the application fee is Rs 150.

Age limit:-

The minimum age limit of the interested individuals should be 22 years while the maximum age limit is 40 years as on August 01, 2019.

Educational qualification:-

The willing applicant must have passed graduation from any recognised higher education institute or colleges.

Know how to apply:-

(1) The interested candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

(2) After visiting the home page, the candidates are required to click the link- BPSC Judicial Services. (This is to inform to all the interested candidates that the link will be activated from scheduled dates).

(3) After clicking on the link, a new page will reflect on the screen.

(4) The candidates need to complete the registration process first using the relevant details as asked for.

(5) On the completion of the registration process, the willing applicants are now required to fill the application form.

(6) In the application form, the applicants have to enter the details and upload the image as required.

(7) Once the application form is complete, the candidates need to make payment of application fees and submit.