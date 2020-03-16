BPSC Recruitment 2020: Important notification for Bihar Public Service Commission issued; Click here to know details

Last date to submit online application- March 27, 2020

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application is March 27, 2020. The vacancy has been listed for the posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO).

Important dates:-

Last date to submit online application- March 27, 2020

Last date to complete registration- March 19, 2020

Last date to submit application fee- March 23, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 553 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Educational qualification:-

The interested individuals who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts need to have a degree in law from a government recognised colleges or universities.

Exam pattern:-

The willing applicants will have to go through three processes- Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Personal Interview.

Age limit:-

The minimum age of the interested applicants has been capped at 18 years. However, the upper age limi varies as per the government rules. For General Male category candidates, the upper age limit is 37 years. For General Female or BC or OBC (Male or Female), the maximum age limit is 42 years. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST), the maximum age limit is 40 years.

Application fee:-

The willing applicants need to submit the online application fee of Rs 600. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Female, Handicapped, and others need to pay an application fee of Rs 150. All individuals need to keep in mind that the application fee need to be submitted through online only.

For more details, the candidates are being advised to visit the official home page of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.