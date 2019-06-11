BPSC Recruitment 2019: Notification soon for these many posts – check details

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 11, 2019 8:01:51 PM

BPSC Recruitment 2019: Those who are interested to apply may do so once the notification is out.

bpsc recruitment, bpsc recruitment 2019, bpsc recruitment 2019 notification, bpsc recruitment process, bpsc recruitment notification, bpsc jobs, bpsc jobs listBPSC Recruitment 2019: The BPSC had last year announced vacancies for 1,255 posts.

BPSC Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release a notification for Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2019 soon. As per reports, the council may announce notification on June 20, while the application process will begin in July.

The BPSC had last year announced vacancies for 1,255 posts under 64th Combined Competitive Exam. In its notification, the BPSC is expected to announce vacancies for 500 positions in various positions like supply inspector, revenue officer, rural development officer among others.

Those who are interested to apply may do so once the notification is out through official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam is expected to be held in the month of August. Candidates must at least be graduate or have an equivalent degree from any university or institute recognised by the government of India.

Exams will be held in two stages which are Prelims and Mains. They will first have to appear for prelims. Those who qualify will have to appear for an exam, which will be followed by the interview round. The commission will issue admit card 15 days before the exam. Candidates may download their admit card from the official website.

BPSC Recruitment 2019: Things you need to know

Age limit

Candidates in general male category: 37 Years

Candidates in general female/ OBC/ OBC (male/female): 40 years

Candidate ub SC / SC (Male/Female): 42 years

How to apply online

Those looking to apply should visit official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link “BPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2019”

Click on “Online Application” to fill up the form

A page will open, where candidates are required to click on “Apply Online”

Fill up the application form as per the guidelines.

Candidates will have to fill up to all needed information in “First Screen” tab and then click on the “SUBMIT” button

Upload photo, signature and pay Application Fee.

The candidate may now take out a print out for future use.

Note: Candidates in SC/ST/Woman/Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (in all category) will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150/-, while others will have to pay Rs 600.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. BPSC Recruitment 2019: Notification soon for these many posts – check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop