BPSC Recruitment 2019: Notification soon for these many posts – check details

BPSC Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release a notification for Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2019 soon. As per reports, the council may announce notification on June 20, while the application process will begin in July. The BPSC had last year announced vacancies for 1,255 posts under 64th Combined Competitive Exam. In its notification, the BPSC is expected to announce vacancies for 500 positions in various positions like supply inspector, revenue officer, rural development officer among others. Those who are interested to apply may do so once the notification is out through official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam is expected to be held in the month of August. Candidates must at least be graduate or have an equivalent degree from any university or institute recognised by the government of India. Exams will be held in two stages which are Prelims and Mains. They will first have to appear for prelims. Those who qualify will have to appear for an exam, which will be followed by the interview round. The commission will issue admit card 15 days before the exam. Candidates may download their admit card from the official website. BPSC Recruitment 2019: Things you need to know Age limit Candidates in general male category: 37 Years Candidates in general female\/ OBC\/ OBC (male\/female): 40 years Candidate ub SC \/ SC (Male\/Female): 42 years How to apply online Those looking to apply should visit official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the link "BPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2019" Click on "Online Application" to fill up the form A page will open, where candidates are required to click on "Apply Online" Fill up the application form as per the guidelines. Candidates will have to fill up to all needed information in "First Screen" tab and then click on the "SUBMIT" button Upload photo, signature and pay Application Fee. The candidate may now take out a print out for future use. Note: Candidates in SC\/ST\/Woman\/Handicapped\/Permanent residents of Bihar (in all category) will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150\/-, while others will have to pay Rs 600.