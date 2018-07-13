BPSC Recruitment 2018: Update for Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

The BPSC conducts the exam and selects applicants for civil service jobs in the state.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has come out with preliminary answer keys for 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. It was held on July 1. Candidates can find the answer keys at BPSC website. The commission has released answer keys for all booklet series for General Studies paper. The BPSC has also invited objection from candidates in case they have any on the answer key.

Here is how to check Answer Key

1) Candidates are first required to visit the official website of BPSC which is www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2) They are then required to click on the answer key link for general studies.

3) Please note that the answer key will open in pdf format

4) Students are now required to download it and then check.

The objection form has also been uploaded by the BPSC on its official website. Those who want to upload the objection given in the answer key, are required to submit the same in the format that is given on the website.

Candidates who want to submit the objects, they may do so on or before July 25 till 5 pm. They can send objections at below given address

Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna – 800001

Along with objections, candidates are also required to send their name, roll number and address. They are required to send it through speed post. Candidates are also required to mention the name of the examination in the envelope.

About BPSC

The BPSC conducts the exam and selects applicants for civil service jobs in the state as per the merits of the applicants and norms of reservation. It consists of seven members which include its chairman. Shishir Sinha is at present the chairman of BPSC.