BPSC Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 51 posts, apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of Assistants. Those interested may apply through prescribed format on or before November 30. Candidates may apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Dates to remember

Starting date for submitting of application: October 30

Last date for submitting online application: November 30

Last date for remitting application fee for online: November 23

Vacancy Details

Assistant – 51 positions

Educational Qualification

Candidates who are looking to apply for these posts must have a degree from any university recognised by the government

Age Limit

The minimum age required for the candidate is 21, while the maximum asked age is 37. Please note that age relaxation is there for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Selection Process

The commission will select candidates on basis of their performance in written test, which will be conducted into two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main Exam. Candidates qualifying for Preliminary Examination can appear in Main Exam.

How to apply

Those looking to apply may do so at official website on BPSC which is www.bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before November 30. After applying, candidates may also take a printout of online application for future use.

Earlier on October 15, BPSC began the registration process for 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Those who were selected for the Main exam were asked pay application fee till October 31. They were also advised complete application for the examination by November 6,. The 63rd Combined Preliminary (Written) Competitive Exam results was declared in September.