BPSC Recruitment 2018: New jobs announced! Here is how candidates can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Candidates must go through the detailed application before starting the application procedure.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has increased the number of posts for which the 64th combined preliminary exam will be conducted. The registration for this has already started from August 2. The commission has already increased the number of vacancies. From earlier 1255 posts, it is now 1395. Candidates may apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The vacancies for Block Panchayat Officer has been increased by 133, while for Town Executive, 7 Vacancies have been increased. The rest of the vacancies and conditions remain the same as published in the original advertisement.

The last date to register for the prelim exam is August 20. Applicants may continue to pay their application fees till August 24. They will also be permitted to complete their application after registration till August 31.

According to the notification, candidates looking to apply bust at least be a graduate or equivalent from any university recognised by the government on the last day of the application procedure. In their application form, candidates are also needed to provide complete details of their graduate degree.

Candidates must go through the detailed application before starting the application procedure. After going through they may apply to the official website given above.