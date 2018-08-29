BPSC Recruitment 2018: Last date to apply for 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam extended – Check details here

The commission has increased the number of vacancies. (PTI)

In a good news for those who could not apply for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)’s 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination earlier, the last date has been extended. The last date to apply now is August 30, which was earlier August 27. Candidates may apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The last date to pay the application fee is September 3 and the last date for completion of the application process is September 10. Those applying may fill up their application form on the following day of paying application fee after 11:00 am. For details relating to eligibility criteria and application process candidates may log on to the website.

The commission has also increased the number of vacancies for the exam. From previous 1,255 posts, it has now been increased to by 1,395.

The commission in the meantime said it would release 60th and 62nd Combined Competitive Exams mains written results in September first week while it would release the 63rd prelims exam results September second week.

Recently, the BPSC released the admit cards for requirements of lecturers in Government Training colleges. Exams were conducted between August 25-27. Applicants were asked to download their admit cards by entering six digit roll number. The BPSC had earlier released the list of candidates found eligible for appearing in the exam.