BPSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Bihar Civil Services jobs aspirants

BPSC Recruitment 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to start the registration process for 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination on October 15. Candidates, who were selected for Main exam, may pay application fee till October 31. They can also complete application for the exam by November 6,. The result for the 63rd Combined Preliminary (Written) Competitive Exam was out last month. For the main exams, as many as 4,267 candidates and additional 96 candidates were declared qualified in the 63rd Combined Preliminary (Written) Competitive Examination

Those candidates who have qualified prelims can now apply for the main exam. Candidates will find application form link on the BPSC website from 11:00 am on October 15. After filling up application forms, candidates are advised to send a print out of the completed application form along with required documents to the commission office. It is to be noted that hard copy as also documents should reach the commission office by November 20 on or before 5:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the commission has also announced the tentative date for Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary examination 2018. As per the announcement, the exam is likely to be conducted on November 25. The commission may change the date if required. The application process for this exam had begun on September 11.