BPSC Recruitment 2018: Commission releases notification of Main exam for this post; check details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued notification for main examination for child development project officer selection. The commission will begin the application process for the main exam on November 22. The main examination has been scheduled tentatively on January 19.
This exam will be conducted for four papers. Applicants qualifying the main examination will be called for interview. It is to be noted that candidates who qualified in the prelim exam held on July 15 can apply for the main exam.
Dates to remember
Starting date of application procedure: November 22
Last date for application fee: December 5
End date to fill up application form: December 11
Application procedure
Candidates are required to fill up online application form after it is uploaded on official website of BPSC
Candidates would need to pay the application fee in order to complete the process. Applicants, after filling and submitting their forms online, are advised to download the hard copy of the application form and send in below address with other required documents mentioned in the official notification:
Combined secretary-cum-exam controller
Bihar Public Service Commission
15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)
Patna 800001
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.