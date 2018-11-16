BPSC Recruitment 2018: Commission releases notification of Main exam for this post; check details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued notification for main examination for child development project officer selection. The commission will begin the application process for the main exam on November 22. The main examination has been scheduled tentatively on January 19.

This exam will be conducted for four papers. Applicants qualifying the main examination will be called for interview. It is to be noted that candidates who qualified in the prelim exam held on July 15 can apply for the main exam.

Dates to remember

Starting date of application procedure: November 22

Last date for application fee: December 5

End date to fill up application form: December 11

Application procedure

Candidates are required to fill up online application form after it is uploaded on official website of BPSC

Candidates would need to pay the application fee in order to complete the process. Applicants, after filling and submitting their forms online, are advised to download the hard copy of the application form and send in below address with other required documents mentioned in the official notification:

Combined secretary-cum-exam controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna 800001

