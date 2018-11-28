BPSC Recruitment 2018: Admit cards for 64th civil services prelims released – check details at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 6:21 PM

BPSC Recruitment 2018: Admit cards will be available till December 14.

bpsc recruitment, bpsc recruitment 2018, bpsc recruitment civil services 2018 bpsc recruitment civil service, bpsc admit card 2018, bpsc admit card link, bpsc, bihar, bpsc jobsIf a candidate finds it tough to download his/her their admit card, the person may contact Commission’s office.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released admit cards for the 64th Civil Services Prelim examination that will be held on December 16. Candidates can download their admit cards from BPSC official website www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Admit cards will be available till December 14. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to download their admit cards sooner rather than later. They are advised not to wait till the last date.

Candidates looking to download admit cards can do so by clicking on their respective candidate profile on the BPSC Online Application website.

Here is how to download admit cards

1) Candidates may first visit www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2) They can now enter their names, password, and captcha code accurately.

3) Now applicants can click on login button.

4) After this, they can download their admit cards from dashboard.

5) Candidates after downloading admit card, are advised to check all the details.

It must be noted that there are two pages to the admit card and both are required downloaded. In the first page, there are details of candidates as well as exam details. On the other page, there are important instructions that candidates are required to be followed.

Read also: Bihar PSC Combined Main Competitive Examination registrations start at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details

If a candidate finds it tough to download his/her their admit card, the person may contact Commission’s office between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on working days The examination will be held on December 16 at 808 exam centres in 35 districts of Bihar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. BPSC Recruitment 2018: Admit cards for 64th civil services prelims released – check details at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition