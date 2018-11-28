BPSC Recruitment 2018: Admit cards for 64th civil services prelims released – check details at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

If a candidate finds it tough to download his/her their admit card, the person may contact Commission’s office.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released admit cards for the 64th Civil Services Prelim examination that will be held on December 16. Candidates can download their admit cards from BPSC official website www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Admit cards will be available till December 14. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to download their admit cards sooner rather than later. They are advised not to wait till the last date.

Candidates looking to download admit cards can do so by clicking on their respective candidate profile on the BPSC Online Application website.

Here is how to download admit cards

1) Candidates may first visit www.onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2) They can now enter their names, password, and captcha code accurately.

3) Now applicants can click on login button.

4) After this, they can download their admit cards from dashboard.

5) Candidates after downloading admit card, are advised to check all the details.

It must be noted that there are two pages to the admit card and both are required downloaded. In the first page, there are details of candidates as well as exam details. On the other page, there are important instructions that candidates are required to be followed.

If a candidate finds it tough to download his/her their admit card, the person may contact Commission’s office between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on working days The examination will be held on December 16 at 808 exam centres in 35 districts of Bihar.