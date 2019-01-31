BPSC recruitment 2018-19: Assistant Preliminary Competitive exam date declared – check details here 

The recruitment process is for 51 vacant Assistant posts — 17 have been reserved for women candidates.

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the exam date for the Assistant (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The examination date for the preliminary examination is set tentatively on March 17, 2019. However, it is subject to change. The candidates who have filled the application forms will have to appear for the Preliminary exam as well as the Main exam.

The recruitment process is for 51 vacant Assistant posts — 17 have been reserved for women candidates.

The official BPSC website will release the admit cards for the Assistant Prelims exam ahead of the exam. Aspirants can download admit cards from the official website only.

Meanwhile, the commission has updated the cut off marks for Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam. The cut off for male candidates in the General category is 66 and for the female candidate is 47. The cut-off mark in the exam is 47, while for the ST category, it is 54. The Candidates from OBC category have their cut off at 48, while for BC category, it is 56; for the disabled category, the cut-off mark is 47.

The result for Assistant Engineer, Civil Prelims exam can be seen on BPSC official website and is available for download in PDF Format.