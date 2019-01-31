BPSC recruitment 2018-19: Assistant Preliminary Competitive exam date declared – check details here 

By: | Published: January 31, 2019 10:48 PM

The examination date for the preliminary examination is set tentatively on March 17, 2019. However, it is subject to change.

BPSC recruitment, BPSC jobs, BPSC exam dates, bpsc exams, bpsc details, Assistant Competitive Examination, bpsc exam dates The recruitment process is for 51 vacant Assistant posts — 17 have been reserved for women candidates. 

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the exam date for the Assistant (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The examination date for the preliminary examination is set tentatively on March 17, 2019. However, it is subject to change. The candidates who have filled the application forms will have to appear for the Preliminary exam as well as the Main exam.

The recruitment process is for 51 vacant Assistant posts — 17 have been reserved for women candidates.

The official BPSC website will release the admit cards for the Assistant Prelims exam ahead of the exam. Aspirants can download admit cards from the official website only.

Meanwhile, the commission has updated the cut off marks for Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam. The cut off for male candidates in the General category is 66 and for the female candidate is 47. The cut-off mark in the exam is 47, while for the ST category, it is 54. The Candidates from OBC category have their cut off at 48, while for BC category, it is 56; for the disabled category, the cut-off mark is 47.

The result for Assistant Engineer, Civil Prelims exam can be seen on BPSC official website and is available for download in PDF Format.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. BPSC recruitment 2018-19: Assistant Preliminary Competitive exam date declared – check details here 
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition