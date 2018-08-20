BPSC Lecturer Exam admit card released; check how to download from www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

A total of 6,840 candidates would be appearing for the examination scheduled to be conducted between August 25-27, 2018. (Representational photo)

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), has released the admit cards for the recruitment for the posts of Lecturers in Government Training colleges. A total of 6,840 candidates would be appearing for the examination scheduled to be conducted between August 25-27, 2018.

Candidates can download their admit cards by entering six digit roll number. The commission has already released the list of candidates who were found to be eligible for appearing in the examination. Another list of ineligible candidates was also released.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed examination programme available on the official website of the commission. The applicant’s age should be minimum 21 years for all candidates. General candidates should not be more than 41 years. However, age relaxations have been provided according to Bihar government regulations to the reserved candidates. Candidates must have passed Post Graduate Degree and Master of Education (M. Ed.) from any recognized university of India.

Carrying the downloaded admit card is compulsory for appearing in the examination that is being conducted for the Advt. No. 02-04/2016, 06-08/2016. Any error on the admit card must be brought to the notice of the commission as soon as possible. To avoid the last-minute rush, candidates are advised to download the admit card well before time.

A valid ID proof needs to be carried by all the candidates to appear in the examination.