BPSC Judicial Services Recruitment: Application process begins; Important dates and other details inside

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be conducting the 32nd Judicial Services exam on November 23. Those who are interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website bpsc.bihar.nic.in to fill out the application form and submit forms latest by March 27. The last date for correction in the application form is April 3, 2023.

The BPSC conducts the exam for the recruitment of various posts in the courts of Bihar. Those who are interested in taking up these positions should have a law degree from a recognized university.

The last date to fill up forms is March 27 A total of 155 vacancies for the civil judge (junior category) will be filled through the BPSC recruitment exam. The preliminary exams will be held tentatively in June. Dates for the later stages of the recruitment process are yet to be announced.

The selection process for the various posts in the judiciary is divided into three phases. The candidates will have to clear all these stages to be considered for the positions. The BPSC Judicial Services Prelims exam carries 250 marks. The questions asked will be objective-type.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Steps to register

Register at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the registration link on the home page

Fill out the form and submit relevant documents

Pay the examination fees online

Download the submitted application form and payment receipt for future reference.

The minimum age limit for the candidates who are interested in participating in the BPSC Judicial Services exam is 22 to 35 years. For women and reserved category candidates, the maximum age limit is 40 years. Age calculation for this recruitment will be done on August 1, 2022.